GBI, Lee Co. Sheriff investigate robbery turned shooting

LEESBURG, GA - (WALB) - A Lee County man is in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday morning on Stapleton Drive by two suspected car thieves, who are still on the run.
Marie Watkins has lived on Stapleton Drive since 2005. She says she heard suspicious noises, but didn’t think too much of it.
“My husband and I were sleeping and we heard this noise, so we got up and I was looking around to make sure no one was breaking into our neighbors’ vehicles. I didn’t see anything, but I saw a car go up the road and I thought, well, somebody is leaving. We didn’t think nothing about it.”
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies say security video shows the two suspects driving in separate vehicles.
According to investigators, the two tried to break into several cars off Creekside and Sandy Beach Drives before going to Stapleton. That’s where they tried to break into an unidentified homeowner’s house and car.
That homeowner confronted them, resulting in a shootout that deputies say ended with the homeowner in the hospital.
Omanie Miles has lived in the neighborhood for decades, and says attempted break-ins like this have happened to that homeowner before.
“He’s lived here for nearly 20 years and the same people keep trying to break into his house. A few months ago they stole his truck, stole some guns, and then further down the neighborhood there have been multiple car break-ins.”
She says now, she’s fed up.
“We’ve been wanting to move out of this neighborhood anyway because there’s been break-ins, even in the past.”
Terry Masters has also lived in this neighborhood for twenty years, and always felt safe until now.
“Right now, my husband and I are concerned about what’s going on in the neighborhood and I feel like we should get together and have a neighborhood watch. At least if we saw strange acts in the neighborhood, we can get in touch with everyone through a text. At least that would give everyone a heads up.”
Neighbors said this is the second shooting in the area in the last six weeks.
Lee County deputies are asking anyone with information about this case to call them.
