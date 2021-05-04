Fitzgerald students to participate in Pearl Harbor memorial parade

Fitzgerald, Ga. (WALB) - The Fitzgerald High School marching band and JROTC are heading to Hawaii.
On Monday, they held their first practices leading up to the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in December.
With instruments in hand, the Marching Canes and JROTC are setting their sites on Hawaii.
“Work hard, play hard,” said Band Director Jonathan Thurston.
That’s the motto he is using to prepare his students for the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor parade.
“Fundamentals are key and so we spend a lot of our time working fundamentals and getting ready for playing on that level,” explained Thurston.
Fitzgerald High will be the only school representing the state of Georgia in this year’s event.
And JROTC instructor, Troy Hope, said they are just getting started with their preparations.
“To know that I get to take 30 of our cadets over to Hawaii and actually march in this parade that will be hosted not only on the History Channel but also on A&E, it’s very intimidating,” said Hope.
It may seem intimidating now, but he said it’s something they are not taking for granted.
“Understand that this is a once-in-a-lifetime trip,” said Hope.
The students will spend five days and four nights in Hawaii. They will be hosting several fundraisers throughout the school year to get them there.
If you would like to make a donation to help the students get to Hawaii, you can visit any of the following social media accounts:
- JROTC Instagram: @fitzgeraldhighjrotc
- JROTC Facebook: Fitzgerald High School JROTC
- Marching Band Instagram: @fitzgeraldhighschoolbands
- Marching Band Facebook: Fitzgerald High School Hurricane Bands
You can also make donations through Paypal to @THope404 or through Venmo to @fhsccajrotc.
