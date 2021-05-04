Very warm and humid Today with scattered showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon. This evening brings a Slight Risk of Severe Storms. There’s a 15% chance of Damaging Winds, 5% chance of Large Hail and a 2% chance of an isolated Tornado. Tomorrow showers and thunderstorms linger into the early evening with a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms. Gusty winds and small hail will be the primary threat. Cooler and drier heading into the weekend. Then we heat back to 90 by Mother’s Day.