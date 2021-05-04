Damaging wind threat tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Severe T’storm Watch is in effect for most of SGA until 1am Wednesday. Through the evening a squall line, with a history of wind damage across Mississippi, moves into our western counties around 8pm spreading east through 1am then weakening. Storms will have threats of damaging winds, hail and possibly an isolated tornado or two.
The next round of storms move through Wednesday. This will be the final round of potentially severe weather for the week. A cold front pushes through early Thursday drying us out for the rest of the week.
Behind the boundary not only drier air but cooler air which brings of few days of near average temperatures. Highs top upper 70s low 80s while lows drop into the low to mid 50s. Lots of sunshine and quickly heating up over the weekend. Highs rise from the mid 80s Saturday to low 90s Mother’s Day.
Rain returns early next week.
