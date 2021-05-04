Albany’s Sandtrap Lounge becomes new COVID-19 vaccine site

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More vaccine opportunities are coming to Albany.
Southwest Public Health is partnering with a nonprofit called CORE, which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort. They are working together to bring mobile vaccine units to help vaccine access.
Sandtrap Lounge is one of the locations they will be offering vaccines, in order to get more shots in arms.
The site is open Thursday and Saturday from 2-6 p.m.
Site Developer Jarmarkus Watson said they chose specific locations after speaking with public health.
“They tell us what the need is. If it’s a priority area or priority site. They let us know what the demographic is if they need any translators. We just mobilize our team and our efforts in getting those things for those areas,” said Watson.
Gilbert Udoto, Sandtrap owner, said he was happy to jump on board when they asked to use his club as a site.
“I’m asking all young people, all my patrons, high school students, Albany State students, southwest Georgia, Georgia — you need to get vaccinated,” said Udoto.
Litman Cathedral on W. Whitney Avenue is another location that will be open for vaccines on Saturday from 8:30-noon.
They welcome walk-ups.
