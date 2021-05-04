Albany PD wants youth to stay active

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department plans to create new programs for young people in the city and county.
They discussed creating an Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.
It would include a summer camp and cadet program.
Officers said they want to build relationships with kids and teens, and requested $18,000 to fund both programs.
Commissioners support the idea, but they said the city can’t afford it right now, but they could go into their own pockets to make this project happen.
APD expects the summer camp to cost $35 a week and $20 for the cadet program, for those who want to take part.
