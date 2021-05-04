Albany fire displaces several families

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A child, who is physically disabled was assisted out of a burning apartment by Albany firefighters Monday afternoon.
Albany firefighters said the fire caused heavy damage to apartments in the 300 block of South Mock Road
No one was injured, according to firefighters.
WALB News 10 was told huge flames could be seen coming out of the roof in the eight-unit apartment building around 4:30 Monday evening.
Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a disabled child in one of the apartments and their top priority was getting the child out safely.
Ten fire trucks were used to put out the flames.
The top four apartments all sustained heavy fire damage, while the bottom four units all had extensive water damage.
Six of the units were occupied, and all of those families were displaced by the damage.
The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced families.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.