Teen remains in critical condition after Valdosta weekend shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta teen remains in critical condition Monday after a shooting involving a family member, according to Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Melrose Drive on Saturday around 4 p.m.
It’s unclear the exact house it was.
Police said the gun didn’t come from the parents and there is no motive at this time.
VPD officials said they’re working with the district attorney’s office on the case.
Police said there is nothing at this time showing the victim was shot intentionally.
WALB reached out to District Attorney Brad Shealy and he couldn’t share much because it’s still pending and being investigated.
Shealy said anyone at least 16-years-old can be charged as an adult.
But for this case specifically, they have to wait for the facts on what happened before deciding and because they are underage, WALB doesn’t have their identities.
