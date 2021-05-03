Rain and storms through midweek

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms across SGA. Rain and a few strong-severe storms are possible through the evening. Otherwise tonight warm and muggy as lows drop into the low 70s.
Tomorrow another round of rain and storms with a slight to marginal risk. Then a final round of potentially severe storms Wednesday as cold front slides across the region. Threats will be damaging winds, hail and possible an isolated tornado.
Early Thursday moves out as the cold front slides east. Behind the boundary drier and cooler air filters in for the end of the week into the weekend. While dry conditions hold Mother’s Day, highs rise to around 90.
