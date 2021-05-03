Juvenile arrested for shooting another

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Just before 3:00 Sunday afternoon, May 2, Valdosta Police Department (VPD) Officers responded to the intersection of East Alden Avenue and Williams Street, after numerous calls to E911 about someone being shot.
Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old-male with gunshot wounds to his torso. Officers rendered aid to the victim until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center.
A VPD K-9 unit tracked the teenaged suspect to an apartment in the 1700 block of Williams Street, where officers made contact with him, and he was taken into custody without incident.
Detectives collected evidence connecting the 14-year-old juvenile to the shooting, and he was detained and taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center.
Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the juvenile on three felony charges:
· Aggravated assault
· Aggravated battery
· Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
· And misdemeanor possession of a firearm by someone under the age of 18
The victim is listed as being in stable condition.
“I am proud of the quick work of our officers and K-9, who quickly apprehended this offender. This is a tragic and unnecessary act of violence that did not need to occur. The lives of two juveniles have been changed forever,” said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan.
