Early Co. investigator uses Facebook to find kidney donor, post goes viral

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Social media can sometimes get a bad rap.
But, there are also the good things that can come from it, like how one Early County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigator recently used Facebook to find a kidney donor.
James Kimble is a criminal investigator for the sheriff’s office.
After his kidney disease diagnosis, Kimble decided he wouldn’t just sit around and wait on a donor.
So, he took to Facebook in hopes of finding a match. And since his post, it’s gone viral, with people calling from all over the world wanting to donate.
“I can’t even explain the joy that I had. It was, you know, I was off this past weekend and like I said before, man, I spent half of the weekend crying and the other half smiling. You know, I deal with people, I deal with negative situations every day, and to see all the positive come back to me, it was, it was just, it was awesome,” Kimble said.
