Early Co. investigator uses Facebook to find kidney donor, post goes viral
By WALB News Team | May 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 7:00 PM

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Social media can sometimes get a bad rap.

But, there are also the good things that can come from it, like how one Early County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigator recently used Facebook to find a kidney donor.

James Kimble is a criminal investigator for the sheriff’s office.

After his kidney disease diagnosis, Kimble decided he wouldn’t just sit around and wait on a donor.

So, he took to Facebook in hopes of finding a match. And since his post, it’s gone viral, with people calling from all over the world wanting to donate.

“I can’t even explain the joy that I had. It was, you know, I was off this past weekend and like I said before, man, I spent half of the weekend crying and the other half smiling. You know, I deal with people, I deal with negative situations every day, and to see all the positive come back to me, it was, it was just, it was awesome,” Kimble said.

Posted by Early County Georgia Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 23, 2021

