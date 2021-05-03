DPH Southwest Health District partners with CORE to offer vaccine opportunities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) Southwest Health District has partnered with CORE to additional vaccine opportunities for area residents, according to a press release from DPH.
“CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and strengthening communities affected by or vulnerable to crisis. CORE has been working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020 and has the operational and logistical know-how to reach marginalized and vulnerable communities. CORE has administered over five million COVID-19 tests and one million COVID-19 vaccines. Currently, CORE GA is working to bring mobile vaccine units to increase COVID-19 vaccine access in South-Central Georgia,” the press release reads.
The release states that they will be administering the Moderna vaccine, which does require two shots about one month apart.
Below is a list of times and places where the vaccine will be offered from May 4-9.
- Albany
- When: May 5 and May 8, from 2-6 p.m.
- Where: The Sandtrap Lounge at 1412 Radium Springs Road
- When: May 8, from 8:30 a.m.-noon.
- Where: Litman Cathedral at 1129 W. Whitney Avenue
- Moultrie
- When: May 6, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- Where: Antigua Place Apartments at 2310 5th Avenue SE
- Sylvester
- When: May 4, from 2-7 p.m.
- Where: Sylvester Public Library at 205 E. Pope Street
- Warwick
- When: May 7, from 1-5 p.m.
- Where: Warwick Police Department at 141 Dogwood Street SE
According to the press release, walk-ups are welcome, or you can register by visiting the Albany/CORE registration website. Only those 18 and older are eligible for these vaccines.
The press release also states that county health departments will continue to offer COVID vaccines on their scheduled days each week. Health department appointments can be made on the DPH Southwest Health District’s website, or by calling your local health department or the appointment hotline at (229) 352-6567.
