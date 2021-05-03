DPH Southwest Health District partners with CORE to offer vaccine opportunities

“CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and strengthening communities affected by or vulnerable to crisis. CORE has been working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020 and has the operational and logistical know-how to reach marginalized and vulnerable communities. CORE has administered over five million COVID-19 tests and one million COVID-19 vaccines. Currently, CORE GA is working to bring mobile vaccine units to increase COVID-19 vaccine access in South-Central Georgia,” the press release reads.