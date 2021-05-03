Chehaw talks importance of summer camps after a year of COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer is right around the corner and Chehaw Park in Albany is preparing activities to keep your kids learning while they’re on summer break.
Because of COVID-19, camps aren’t able to hold full capacity. With more restrictions being lifted, Chehaw wants to open their camp registration to more families.
Chehaw Director Morgan Burnette said summer camps are more important now than before.
“Every time the governor’s orders change, we sit back, look at them, see how we can continue to do what we’re doing safely and effectively,” Burnette said. “Educational summer camps have always been very important, but we’ve found that with COVID this year that brain drain is very real. So, I think this year is going to be a great way to get your kids outside active learning and really enjoy those summer camps.”
Chehaw offers summer camps for kids ages 4-12.
Camp runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. every day, but they do give parents the option for early dropoff and after camp care until 6 p.m.
To learn more about the summer camps, click here.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.