BINGE IT!: Netflix’s ‘Locke & Key’ unlocks a world of magical suspense, deception

Every month, Digital Content Producer Kim McCullough chooses a binge-worthy show to watch and discuss with tv lovers.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bingers, don’t you get excited when you find a series that it seemed everyone else missed?
Well, I found it and it’s packed with secrets and suspense from beginning to end.
Our latest binge is a “hidden gem” that deserves to be recognized. Netflix’s “Locke & Key” is a series that unlocks that perfect balance of supernatural fantasy and drama.
The series was adapted for television based on the 2008 comic book series with the same name.
Airing in February 2020, Netflix has already announced the show has been renewed for a second and third season on the streaming platform.
Locke & Key also has a 68 approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes with critics describing the series as a “fiendishly fun and a sufficiently spooky time.”
The series is rated TV-14 for violence/gore, language, and smoking and drug use.
I know you’re ready to get into it, so let’s use the magical keys to unlock the many secrets this series holds.
Review:
For the Locke family, life has not been easy since the tragic attack and murder of their father. So, when the mother decided to move the family back into the father’s childhood home, The Keyhouse, siblings Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode weren’t too happy.
After the youngest, Bode, finds a well-house while looking around the property grounds, he starts to hear a voice of a woman from inside the well claiming to be his echo. She tells him of the keys and the magic they have to help her and his family.
Soon afterward, Bode starts exploring the house and begins to hear strange whispers that lead him to several magical keys hidden around the Keyhouse.
The different keys allow Bode, and soon his other siblings, to unlock doors and other things to different forms of magic. After the discovery of the keys, things seemed good at first but very soon, things will take turns for the worse once the “well-woman,” who he calls Echo, escapes with a devious plan.
Even though Tyler and Kinsey didn’t believe the story of Echo at first, Bode sets traps to get her back into the well after he realizes he made a mistake by helping her out.
Well, that plan didn’t work.
He becomes scared once she starts to threaten him for the “Head Key,” which allows you to enter a representation of your mind.
While the siblings find more keys around the house, they start to use them for their own personal reasons which wasn’t always a good idea.
During that time, their mother is focused and concentrated on finding more information about her husband from his former friend. And the more she learned, the more confused about his life she gets.
Echo continues to harass Bode about the key. He then realizes that she can only take it if he willingly gives it to her. She then comes angry which is never good.
It was soon after that the father’s killer returns to the Keyhouse with orders from Echo, whose actual name is Dodge, to get the Head Key or else. The attack eventually left the killer with a dead body but a forever soul.
For the family, the reason for his death and the attack is becoming clearer. The pressure of everything including the death of another friend drives the mother back to drinking.
Dodge eventually gets what she wants and starts another devious mission for the “Omega Key,” which opens a secret door in a sea cave.
The children found where it was but more evil was already brewing after Dodge uses the Head Key to invade the mind of the only person who knew exactly where the key was hidden.
This is where the story gets even wilder.
During the father’s teenage years, he and his friends used these same keys and called themselves the “Keeper of the Keys.” Unfortunately, the keys caused events to occur that left some friends dead at the hands of the possessed.
That’s when the remaining friends split some keys and hide the rest in hopes no one would find them.
Years later, the possessed was brought back and has been terrorizing to get what it wants. But the mind-blowing part is who the possessed can change into to deceive everyone around them.
Dodge returns to Keyhouse but this time, she is on a scarier mission. She attacks Keyhouse with the help of demonic and evil shadows.
Bode thinks he destroys Dodge and the shadows after using a key to burn a shadow and finding her unconscious but that wasn’t as it seemed.
The siblings, along with some friends, got rid of the body and then felt relieved. But they still don’t realize that everything in Keyhouse is a deception.
To unlock all the magical secrets and deception in Locke & Key, you have to watch it for yourself.
Kim’s rating system is simple and straight to the point:
- 1 – Hard to finish: It may be new but it’s not good. Definitely hard to finish the season.
- 2 – Boring: I finished the season, but it wasn’t that exciting or engaging.
- 3 – At least the storyline was decent: It was good, but the show didn’t pull me in.
- 4 – It was good: The show was engaging and interesting.
- 5 – I was hooked: I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen.
Locke & Key received a 4 in our Binge It! series.
The show is definitely engaging and interesting. The suspense builds up from the start and keeps you interested until the finale. With some parts, bingers may have to pay attention because it’s easy to miss an important clue to the series. You can also see the development of each character and how they have a hand in making the storyline suspenseful.
If you want more Locke & Key, don’t worry season 2 is already in the works.
