APD needs help identifying individuals in attempted car break-ins

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying individuals that were caught on surveillance video attempting to break into cars.
Police said the individuals, who were carrying guns, tried to break into cars in the Mobile Avenue area.
Police said it happened sometime between the night of April 28 and the early morning hours of April 29.
Anyone with information on the individuals is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
