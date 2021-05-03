APD investigating shooting near Albany mall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a Saturday night shooting that happened near the Albany Mall.
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a call about a car accident at the mall.
The driver of the car in the accident told police he wrecked because he was being shot at while leaving the carnival.
The driver told police that a gray and green truck began following him and the two other passengers and fired between 5-10 shots. One of the shots hit the car’s tire, causing the driver to lose control.
Police found shell casings and a bullet fragment where the shooting happened, according to an APD incident report.
Police said there are no suspects at this time and that the incident was forwarded to investigations.
