Softball Sweeps, Blast 24 Hits in Season Finale

The Lady Hurricanes started the top third with three singles to load the bases. Flagler walked back-to-back Lady Hurricanes as Singer and Allyson Murdock picked up RBIs. Johns then followed with a single to plate Duffey as GSW led 5-0. The Lady Hurricanes added to the score in the top fourth inning with a RBI single as Flagler (16-20, 9-11 PBC) got on the board with a RBI single also, 6-1. The Saints scored three runs and the bottom fifth and another run in the bottom seventh but couldn’t take the lead as Zoe Willis picked up her seventh strikeout to end the game.