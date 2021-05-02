Softball Sweeps, Blast 24 Hits in Season Finale

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WALB) - The Georgia Southwestern softball team finished with 24 hits, sweeping Flagler College in their last game of the season by scores of 5-1 and 7-5 at Flagler Field Sunday afternoon.
Shannon Gibson finished 3-for-4 during Game 1 while Ansley Duffey went 4-for-4 with two runs during Game 2. Chloe Zoeller finished the day 4-for-7 and Katelyn Wood picked up the sole home run for the Lady Hurricanes in their season finale.
Game 1: GSW 5, Flagler 1
Flagler put up the first run of the game in the bottom second inning as they went up 1-0 off a successful sac RBI bunt. GSW followed up in the top third as Jacie Johns picked up a RBI when she bunted to push Gibson across the plate to tie the score. With one out the top fourth, Ansley Dean was walked to get on base. Wood followed up with a two RBI home run into center field for the 3-1 lead.
The Hurricanes started the top fifth with three hits to load the bases. With one out, Lauren Kuerzi picked up an RBI as she was walked. Wood picked up another RBI when she singled up the middle as GSW led 5-1. Gibson picked up her sixth win of the season throughout 7.0 innings of work while striking out three Saints.
Game 2: GSW 7, Flagler 5
Midway through Game 2, the game was halted due the lightening in the area but the Lady Hurricanes kept the lead as they were able to finish the game. GSW (17-19, 8-12 PBC) got on the board first in the top second. With two on base, Kimmy Singer doubled into left center field and picked up a RBI for the 1-0 lead. Johns also picked up an RBI when she grounded out and plated Duffey as GSW led 2-0.
The Lady Hurricanes started the top third with three singles to load the bases. Flagler walked back-to-back Lady Hurricanes as Singer and Allyson Murdock picked up RBIs. Johns then followed with a single to plate Duffey as GSW led 5-0. The Lady Hurricanes added to the score in the top fourth inning with a RBI single as Flagler (16-20, 9-11 PBC) got on the board with a RBI single also, 6-1. The Saints scored three runs and the bottom fifth and another run in the bottom seventh but couldn’t take the lead as Zoe Willis picked up her seventh strikeout to end the game.
