ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There will be a few dry hours left in South Georgia before we see any showers and thunderstorms take over. Temperatures into the night will drop into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. There will be a few light showers heading into Monday morning especially east of I-75. Everyone else will set a rain drop during the afternoon and evening. This will not be a widespread rainfall day, but everyone has the opportunity to get wet. Temperatures will stay in the 80′s for the day with low 70′s overnight returning.