ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There will be a few dry hours left in South Georgia before we see any showers and thunderstorms take over. Temperatures into the night will drop into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. There will be a few light showers heading into Monday morning especially east of I-75. Everyone else will set a rain drop during the afternoon and evening. This will not be a widespread rainfall day, but everyone has the opportunity to get wet. Temperatures will stay in the 80′s for the day with low 70′s overnight returning.
Tuesday is the day to watch as a cold front makes a dive into South Georgia. This will lead to a better opportunity for rainfall, but also a chance for strong to severe storms in the area. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for northwestern parts of the area. These storms could provide a few areas of severe weather with all modes of severe weather possible. More details to come leading closer to the day. Temperatures will also be the hottest on Tuesday with low 90′s expected.
We cool down on Wednesday heading into the end of the work week. Temperatures drop from the 90′s into the 70′s and 80′s. Rainfall will still be likely with most area seeing rainfall on Wednesday and early on Thursday. We dry out on Friday with sunshine expected and that will last into the Mother’s Day weekend.
