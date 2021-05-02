Exchange Club of Albany hosts first Southwest Georgia Car Show

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Car Show made its way to the Good Life City for the first time on Saturday.
Several Powersports cars could be seen on display at the Exchange Club Fair Grounds and a few were for sale.
Along with the car display, guests could participate in a swap meet and an arts and craft festival.
All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit child abuse prevention and related programs.
“Most car shows in this area don’t even have 233 cars and they’ve been in the business for years. So, we’re very blessed to have the people in our club that have the connections and put the knowledge and put the work down to get this to come together like it is,” said Ralph Paustian, vice president of the Exchange Club Fairgrounds.
“Most of the money raised out here is for prevention of child abuse, that’s our number one goal here. All the people that you see with orange shirts on out here, get no money. We’re all volunteers. We work hard to raise money, to give it away,” he added.
He says they do plan to host this event next year.
