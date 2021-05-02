Dominion Court residents holds neighborhood watch meeting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Albany residents are coming together to protect their neighborhood.
Residents in the Dominion Court area say they have experienced several homes and car break-ins.
Members of the neighborhood watch group met Saturday to express their concerns and plans to keep their neighborhood safe.
”Not just here but everywhere we turn around, somebody or something getting broken into. Whether it’s a car, where people test the doors to see what they can come up with to see if something is tempting to just let them in to grab, or just busted windows whether it’s on this street or somewhere else,” said David Milliner, neighborhood watchman.
“We want to bring it back to the side where it was just great and everybody was just flourishing and you really didn’t have a lot of problems. Nothing’s perfect, but we can be better. We are going to do better,” he added.
Residents also say they hope to become a gated community and get speed tables to slow down drivers.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.