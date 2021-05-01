First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Plenty of dry time left for South Georgia as rainfall eludes the area for another day. However, we will begin to see some chances set up starting on Sunday. As high pressure pushes out of the area, we will notice the shield break. Cloud cover will build in as southerly winds carry in more moisture, but we still should not see any rain chances. Temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 80′s, so expect a warm and humid day ahead. Sunday night will remain dry for most, but a few areas will feel the effects of a disturbance to bring a few showers into the area (mostly east of I-75). Better chances for everyone to get rainfall appear on Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front pushes through the area. Thunderstorms are expected during this period, but signs for severe storms are not present yet, but that could change so stay tuned. We should finally see more dry time next Friday into the weekend. temperatures slightly cool down into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s.