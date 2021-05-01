Coffee Regional, Lyon Management offers free food voucher with COVID-19 vaccination

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Tuesday, Coffee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) will offer a free meal voucher for individuals getting vaccinated along with any individual who joins them who has already been vaccinated.
Hospital officials said these vouchers will be given at the vaccination clinic in Douglas thanks to Lyon Management, a locally-owned restaurant management group. The company agreed to extend and expand their offer for free food vouchers in an effort to encourage more community members to be vaccinated from COVID-19.
CRMC will hold their weekly free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday with extended hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Central Square Complex in downtown Douglas.
No appointment is necessary, and those interested will simply drive-thru the clinic to be vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available on Tuesday and the Moderna vaccine will be available Wednesday.
Those vaccinated at this clinic, with their first or second dose as well as anyone already vaccinated joining someone who is there for their first vaccination, will be given a voucher for a free meal.
Meal options include either Dairy Queen, Kentucky Fried Chicken, or Krystal in Douglas.
Only 35% of residents in Georgia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and only 25% are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Health Vaccine Distribution Dashboard on Friday.
That same data shows only 21% of residents in Coffee County have received at least one dose, and 17% are fully vaccinated.
CRMC officials said they are working with Lyon Management to continue to create opportunities to provide more vaccines so the community can move beyond COVID-19.
