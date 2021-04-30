Steiner: COVID-19 continues to spread

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe’s top official said Friday COVID-19 continues to spread in the Dougherty County community.
Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and President Scott Steiner said Friday’s number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients “remain fairly low relative to their peaks” but is “57% more than a week ago.”
“It’s too early to know if that means we’re in the early stages of another surge, but it is a clear indication that the virus continues to spread in our community,” Steiner said. “We’re also concerned that a significant number of the patients showing up to our main emergency center with COVID-19 symptoms are critically ill.”
Steiner said those who have not been vaccinated are putting themselves at risk.
“Vaccines are readily available at many Phoebe and non-Phoebe locations throughout southwest Georgia,” Steiner said. “We urge everyone who has not gotten a shot yet, to protect themselves and do their part to help end the pandemic by getting vaccinated right away.”
On Friday, the hospital system released its latest COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 33
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 3
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 2,286
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 262
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 67
- Total vaccines administered – 51,176
To schedule a vaccine appointment at Phoebe, call (229) 312-1919. For more information on the vaccine, click here.
