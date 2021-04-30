New sidewalk in high traffic area should be ready this fall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Commissioners said construction crews will soon begin work on new sidewalks in East Albany in hopes of making the city safer for pedestrians.
City leaders said it will take several years to complete the entire development project, but one part of the project will be done and ready to use in September.
This sidewalk will be from East Broad Avenue to East Road, has been an ongoing concern according to city commissioners in this particularly busy area of town.
They said there’s always someone walking or riding their bike on this road. A bike lane, won’t be installed for now, but they say this 2,000-foot long sidewalk will be wide enough for them to go around someone.
Ward 2 Commissioner Jon Howard explained how much it will cost to get this entire project done.
“The engineer has done an assessment and a feasibility study and it will cost about $2.5 million, which we don’t have in the budget, but we will do it in phases as we go forward in the next several years, when we should have this complete,” said Commissioner Howard.
Turner Elementary School is actually near East Broad Avenue on East Road, so students walk through this area all the time.
Howard said almost five years ago, a young man was going to school and he was hit by a car and died.
Howard also said someone in a wheelchair was hit on this road, so he believes it’s time to improve safety in the area immediately, and commissioners are making sure to install these sidewalks near all the schools.
“So what we try to do in the Engineering Department is work within a collaborative effort with Dougherty County School System maintenance guy, to look at the school we got that don’t have sidewalks, and I said Turner is one of these streets where we have 400 something students,” said Commissioner Howard.
Howard said the new sidewalk will make the community feel comfortable, and will help keep pedestrians from being hit by cars in the future.
Howard said crews will begin working on the East Broad Avenue and East Road in July.
