Jumaine Jones hosts youth basketball camp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As a young basketball player the dreams are always the same, make it to the NBA.
Camilla native and SEC Basketball Hall of Famer, Jumaine Jones knows what it takes to get there. Spending 16 years in the league.
Though in his journey he learned the importance of mental health.
Through Sunday the former Mitchell-Baker star is hosting a youth basketball camp in south Georgia.
Its mission goes beyond sharpening one’s basketball skills, the cornerstone is building a strong foundation for mental well-being.
”It took me probably my first four years just to be able to go and ask for that help, you know what I mean. That’s why I want to be transparent with a lot of these athletes that go through and transition and not be afraid to go and ask for help. Just want to give back and help these kids about that it’s not all roses when you enter the NBA. So, we try to prepare them before they go on through their journey,” said Jones.
The camp resumes Saturday at Baker County High School.
