Former Tift County Star Rashod Bateman Selected By Baltimore Ravens in First Round of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday night was an exciting night for Tift County and Blue Devils young and old as former Tift County star wideout Rashod Bateman was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the NFL Draft.
After a stellar college career at Minnesota which included honors such as the Big Ten’s top wide receiver in 2019, Bateman was seemingly a lock as a day one selection and now he joins one of the league’s best offenses led by quarterback Lamar Jackson.
For Bateman, it’s a dream come true and for his former head coach Ashley Anders, it’s no surprise as he believes his former wide receiver will have a lot of success on Sundays.
”You know I definitely knew this was possible when I got to college, you know I was just taking my career milestone after milestone, so when I got to college that was my main focus, to work hard and get to that next level, you know now that I’m here it’s definitely a blessing,” said Bateman. “I have been watching the Ravens the past couple of years and I see nothing but amazing things, just excited to be a part of a hungry team so we can get ready to chase a Super Bowl.”
“You know he’s a competitor, I mean he wants to excel, you know if a guy is doing something, he wants to be better at it and I think that drive right there number one has gotten him to where he is today,” said Anders. “And that’s not going to change, you know he’s been like that since I’ve known him as a middle schooler, but just that competitive drive in him is going to put him in a position to be very successful.”
Bateman hopes to make an impact right away and all of South Georgia will be in his corner.
