First half of the weekend really nice

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Only a passing shower or two as a weak cold front slid across SGA Friday. Tonight clouds hold as drier air filters in behind the front to clear us out with a nice change in the airmass.
Sunshine, low humidity and seasonal low-mid 80s Saturday. Enjoy the delightful spring conditions because it’s going to be short-lived. A southerly flow returns Sunday with more clouds, higher humidity, a slight chance of rain and warm mid-upper 80s.
Wetter and warmer early week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through midweek as highs top upper 80s low 90s.
Drying out and more seasonal as highs drop into the low 80s and lows into the upper 50s the end of the week.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.