Do your part on Wildfire Community Preparedness Day

PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - May 1 is Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.
The national campaign encourages people to take action and reduce wildfire risks.
Atkinson County Emergency Management Agency Director Robbie Stone said the county responds to quite a few wildfires.
Stone said the county has a lot of timberlands.
You’re encouraged to keep trees and plants trimmed away from your home.
Also, remove dead plants, leaves, and other shrubberies from around your home and work shed.
”Right now, we are hoping to get the community aware of what’s going on, get them aware this is potential danger,” said Stone.
For more information on how to keep your home safe, click here.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.