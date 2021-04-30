City of Albany works to support local businesses with Saturday ‘Sidewalk Sale’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After a tough year due to the pandemic, the City of Albany is working to bring the community together.
The city is doing this by hosting a sidewalk sale.
The sale consists of more than 20 local vendors and nine downtown businesses.
The downtown manager, Lequrica Gaskins, said after local businesses and vendors experienced a tough year, the community can support them in one location.
“They should come out and support small businesses. Come out and support downtown Albany. As you know covid has really impacted us all so it’s a great event to come out, bring the family, meet and friend, and enjoy downtown,” said Gaskins.
The city will also have a vaccination booth open to the public to get vaccinated.
They are following CDC guidelines, making sure vendors are socially distanced and everyone is wearing a mask.
If you’d like to go to the sidewalk sale, it will be on North Front Street and Pine Avenue from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on May 1.
