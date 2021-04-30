Atkinson County works to fix road damage caused by weekend storm

ATKINSON CO., Ga. (WALB) - If you drive through Atkinson County, plan your route ahead of time. That’s because nearly 30 roads are damaged.
The county’s EMA Director, Robbie Stone, tells us the road department is working to fix the damage last weekend’s storm caused.
The flooding messed up about 27 roads and two highways. Many of the roads were completely washed out.
”It was reported they had nine and a half inches of rain in the north-western corner of Atkinson County within just a few hours. Our bridge count highway which is a major artery from Atkinson to Colquitt County is going to remain closed probably for at least an another month,” said Stone.
Stone advises everyone to drive carefully.
