What information is your vehicle telling crooks?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Did you know that the stickers and decals on your vehicle could be giving crooks insight into your life and valuables?
That’s the message the Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) wants you to be aware of.
Different kinds of stickers, like “baby on board” or “soccer mom” could be giving crooks too much information. They may be thinking about what sort of valuables you have at home and what activities take you away from your home for hours.
Sgt. Ted Wertz with DCP said it’s best to have as little personal information on your ride as possible.
“I don’t have anything on the back of my car, nothing, I got a license plate. Don’t advertise on social media that you’re going on vacation. Let your friends know and that’s about it. My neighbors, if we leave, (they) keep an eye on our house,” said Wertz.
Wertz said he’s never had a criminal or offender tell him that they’ve used these tactics before, but it wouldn’t surprise him if it happens. He believes the public and crooks can gain a lot of information from your ride.
Police said you should think about it as you start planning your summer getaway.
