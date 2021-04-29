South Health District resumes administering Janssen vaccines

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - After a few week’s pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, South Health District has started back giving them again.
Health officials say the demand for that specific vaccine is still there.
“Each health department has a schedule where one day during the week they will offer Janssen vaccine and the other days they’ll offer Moderna,” said Courtney Sheeley with South Health District.
Serving 10 counties including Lowndes, Brooks, and Cook, Sheeley tells us they had a list of people waiting for its return.
They began administering on Wednesday. They said they have 1,700 doses on hand.
The news of its pause came after the health district hosted a few mobile clinics.
Some were worried and concerned.
Sheeley tells me no one vaccinated in their counties has shown any adverse reaction.
“We are looking at a number of different events. We have quite a few churches that have reached out to us that have been wanting to host events throughout our 10 county areas,” said Sheeley.
Last week, they vaccinated over 200 migrant farmworkers in Echols County.
They received Moderna, but Sheeley says they hope to return and vaccinate more with Janssen.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, federal agencies advised a warning should be added to the vaccine.
They say they want people to be aware of the potential for very rare, but severe blood clots associated with it. Specifically for women under the age of 50.
When the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused, more than 124,000 doses had been given in the state.
None of the six cases were in Georgia.
“We just encourage people to do your research. If the Janssen vaccine does make someone a little bit hesitant about getting the vaccine, then we encourage you to consider Moderna or Pfizer. They are both excellent vaccines also. We just want to ensure people are doing what they feel safest with and getting vaccinated,” said Sheeley.
Lowndes County Health Department will provide Janssen on Wednesdays.
Anyone interested in getting an appointment can call (844) 955-1499.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.