Seeing side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine? There’s an app for that.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’ve gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, or plan to get one, you’re asked to report any side effects you have, there’s an app for that.
Chief Medical Officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Dr. Dianna Grant said reporting side effects helps them understand the vaccine process more.
V-Safe is an app that checks on you after getting vaccinated. If you got the vaccine within the last six weeks, you can use it.
You need to know what vaccine you received and the day you got it. That information can be found on your vaccination card. If you lost the card, you can contact the location that gave you the shot.
“That app constantly asks you to report when you took the shot if you have any symptoms whatsoever so we can do documentation,” said Grant.
Grant said they are continuing to learn about the COVID-19 vaccine process.
Documentation of any type of symptoms you experience can help them understand the vaccine process more.
If you got vaccinated at Phoebe and experience any side effects, you can also call their hotline to report them, which is (229) 312-1919
