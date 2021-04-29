Plains store owner talks Biden’s visit to Plains

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to meet with former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Thursday afternoon.
Philip Kurland, a business owner in Plains, said Biden getting knowledge from Carter should help with his future plans.
Kurland said in his 20 years of being a store owner, this is the first time he remembers a sitting president coming to Plains.
He thinks Biden and Carter have a lot in common.
“You know in your heart, they really care for the common person despite all the politics. I just get the overwhelming sense of I know they’re out for our benefit,” said Kurland.
Kurland also said he likes the fact that Biden is receptive to ideas from his peers and colleagues.
