Little rain with Friday’s cold front

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More clouds than sunshine with warm 80s this afternoon. A cold front heads our way tomorrow with only a slight chance of rain. Behind Friday’s cold front slightly drier air which briefly brings beautiful spring conditions Saturday. Look for more sunshine, lower humidity and seasonably warm 80s.
Increasing clouds, a slight chance of rain with warmer upper 80s Sunday.
Next week wetter and warmer. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely as temperatures rise above average. Lows drop only into the upper 60s low 70s while highs top upper 80s low 90s. Rain chances hold through Thursday then drier air returns to round out the week.
