Heroes Among Us: Larry Jackson

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each month, WALB and Montlick and Associates recognize the “Heroes Among Us.” We spotlight an active duty man or woman, a veteran or a fallen hero.
In this month’s installment of “Heroes Among Us,” we met Army veteran Larry Jackson, who grew up in Tifton. but now lives in Albany.
He was drafted in the early 1970s and got sent to Vietnam shortly after, when he was just 20 years old.
Jackson was a helicopter mechanic in the Army, but they didn’t have the specific helicopters that he worked on there, so, he volunteered to be a door gunner.
He went on to receive a Silver Star for his actions during the war.
“Most soldiers will tell you they don’t deserve that medal,” Jackson explained. “I felt the same way. I was doing a job. I was told a job needed to be done, and we did our job.”
Tune in Thursday on WALB ABC at 7 p.m. for a look at what Jackson did to receive that Silver Star, and how he is keeping the memory of a fallen soldier alive to this day.
If you know a special military hero you want to nominate, click here.
