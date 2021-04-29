100 free 3-D mammograms offered by Phoebe

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During the month of May, in recognition of Mother’s Day and overall women’s health, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will be offering 100 free 3-D mammogram screenings to women who are uninsured for their annual screening at the Carlton Breast Health Center.
The 3-D procedure and experience are nearly identical to a routine mammogram, except the tomosynthesis machine moves around the breast versus staying still with a regular mammogram. Multiple, low-dose images of the breast are taken at different angles, and the 3-D view of the breast tissue helps radiologists identify and describe individual breast structures without the confusion of overlapping tissue.
Tomosynthesis technology has a 40 percent higher invasive cancer detection rate than conventional 2-D mammography alone and provides up to a 40 percent reduction in false-positive recalls. The new system also offers exceptionally sharp images and patient-friendly design for comfort.
The free 3-D mammograms will be provided to the first 100 eligible women who make appointments at the Carlton Breast Health Center. To be considered for one of the free breast tomosynthesis screenings, each applicant must meet the following criteria:
- not had a mammogram in the last 12 months
- age 40 or older
- not experiencing any breast problems, (if you are experiencing breast problems, contact your doctor immediately)
- uninsured
- not pregnant
- live in one of the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Tift, Turner and Worth
- must have a referring physician
Please note that this event is only for initial mammogram screening and does not apply to follow-up imaging needs.
To schedule an appointment, call Phoebe Patient Content at (229) 312-4800.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.