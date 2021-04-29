Family of Eufaula triple murder suspect says he has history of untreated mental illness

CLAYTON, Ala. (WTVM) - The family of an East Alabama man, who police believe is responsible for the deaths of his girlfriend and her two sons, spoke out Wednesday, April 28.
People who are close to 26-year-old Demetrius McGhee believed if he had received some mental help a long time ago, then the Hudson family would still be alive.
McGhee is accused of killing of Remona Hudson and her two sons, who were found dead inside of a car submerged in Lake Eufaula April 26.
Police haven’t said why they think McGhee has something to do with the deaths of the Hudson family. However, according to McGhee’s mother, Betty Gene Williams, the 26-year-old has a past that might have something to do with it.
According to news articles from 10 years ago, McGhee witnessed his older brother, Dextrell Williams, murder his girlfriend, and then take his own life. Demetrius McGhee was 18. McGhee’s loved ones also tell News Leader 9, someone shot 26-year-old Demetrius McGhee four times outside a club in Cuthbert on New Year’s Day. Cuthbert Police Department declined to confirm or deny the incident. According to Kiarrica Favors, the mother of McGhee’s three year old daughter, and Williams, he began to show even more signs of mental instability.
“Don’t get it wrong, I’m not trying to protect him in anyway, but one thing about it, after that situation happened, Demetrius was starting to change,” said Favors. ”We had a previous relationship of five years, and I am a survivor of domestic violence. He has told me that I’m trying to kill him. He thought that I was trying to set him up with the police to get him assassinated. That boy was looney as hell.”
Back in 2011, his older brother shot himself in a cemetery in Cuthbert, and me and him were both their and seen it,” said Betty Gene Williams, McGhee’s mother. “I’m just so sorry. I just want the family to know that I am so sorry in my deepest in my heart. I am so sorry for what my son did, and I am just so sorry.”
“He got no help, he got no counseling, he got no therapy. He had an attempted suicide at that age,” said Favors.
Police have remained tight lipped on how they arrived at charging Demetrius McGhee for the deaths of Remona Hudson and her two children. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, he’s being charged with four counts of capital murder but we still don’t know what prompted the fourth charge.
