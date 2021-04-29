Biden proposes free preschool for states as part of American Families Plan

Biden proposes free preschool for states as part of American Families Plan
In Georgia, pre-K education is free across the state. (Source: wlox)
By Jennifer Morejon | April 29, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 6:27 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia leads the nation when it comes to providing free pre-K education.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning says pre-school services are free across the state.

Georgia Lottery has funded it for the last 30 years.

A new White House proposal would bring free pre-K to other states.

It was proposed Wednesday as part of a $200 billion investment in the American Families Plan.

DECAL Deputy Commissioner Susan Adams said there’s proof pre-K helps.

“There are mountains of research that shows investing in the first five years of a child’s life has a significant return of investment. Not only being ready for kindergarten, but being prepared, being a strong reader in third grade, and also research shows it makes a benefit for kids into adulthood. So, we know investing in young children and having the high-quality experiences make a difference for children,” said Adams.

They serve about 80,000 kids across the state.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.