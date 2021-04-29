Albany Area Chamber of Commerce announces new board chairman

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Music and celebration filled downtown as the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce put on its 111th annual meeting and dinner.
The meeting was held on the bricks at Thronateeska in downtown Albany.
During one of the bigger moments of the evening, Matt Reed was recognized as the new 2021 Albany Area Chamber Board of Directors chairman. He said going forward, the chamber wants to continue providing and helping grow Albany.
“Bringing business leaders, government leaders, community leaders, stakeholders all together to talk about the issues and solve the most pressing issues of our community. So tonight is a celebration of the past year and all the things we’ve been through and looking ahead to the future,” said Reed.
Officials said the Albany dinner is one of the most important events for the chamber. This event is normally held earlier in the year but was delayed due to the pandemic.
