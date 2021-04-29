After almost 3 decades of service, MCLB sergeant major retires

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) has a new base sergeant major.
The base held a relief and appointment ceremony on Thursday.
The ceremony recognized Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Young’s time in the military, as well as his accomplishments.
He thanked the community for their support throughout his time here.
“I want to thank you all for opening your arms to my wife Sheila and I. The Albany MCLB is a tight community. I would just say continue to keep us in your prayers and we’ll do everything we can to make sure we always put Albany first,” said Young.
Young spent nearly 30 years in the military, now he is looking forward to one thing.
“Rest. You know after 30 years, I plan on taking some time off to rest and travel,” said Young.
One of the reasons he decided to serve in the military was to make his family proud. He said one of his favorite things was deployment.
“Going forward and doing the nation’s bidding alongside my Marines. I think that was the most honorable and noble thing that I think I’ve done for my country,” said Young.
To him, the military represented family, and that is one of the things he will miss most.
“The comradery serving with the Marine to your left and to your right. They all volunteer to do this. I just enjoy being around Marines knowing that my brothers to my left and my right always have my back and then I will theirs in return,” said Young.
Having known Sgt. Major Aubrune Edwards II for over 20 years, Young said Edwards has the leadership to take Albany’s unit to the next step.
“He’s someone that I’ve helped mentor and he’s helped me along in my career. So, I see nothing but great things for Sgt. Maj. Edwards in the future,” Young said.
Edwards is excited to be back in Albany.
“I came here in 1996 as a student when I first joined the Marine Corps. I’m excited to be back here. Not just stationed here, but in charge of the installation itself,” Edwards said.
Some of the responsibilities a base sergeant major has are to account for Marines and sailors, make sure their families are taken care of, as well as looking after civilian staff among many others.
Edwards has been a part of the military for 25 years. He said an exciting aspect of this base is working closely with the community, schools, as well as different clubs.
“It’s surreal to kind of be back here and actually be in charge and have a voice on what goes on not only at the base but with the community to make this a better place,” he said.
