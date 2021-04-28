Worth County Rams swinging for the state championship

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The state title is officially on the line. Playoffs for high school baseball inside the GHSA have already begun.
Worth County Rams in familiar territory, ready to host another round of playoff games.
Senior Catcher, Worth Smith, said. “Everybody’s excited. We’re all just trying to stay focused, because, a lot of these guys are freshmen on the starting lineup. This is their first shabang, the first time they’re going to be doing this and we’re just trying to make sure we all stay focused.”
The Rams once again return to the state playoffs, eager to go where they haven’t been before.
In 2017 and 2018 Worth County advanced to the Sweet 16 and every a devastating year last season due to the pandemic, head coach Will Smith sees untapped potential in this year’s squad.
“2020 was such a disappointing year for everyone with the COVID and shutdown, but for us to bounce back and put together the quality team that we’ve put on the field, we’re really proud of that,” said Will.
Sporting an 18-6 record the Region 1-Two A champs will host Putnam County in the first round.
The Eagles are as balanced as it gets so it’ll be all about pitching and fielding for the Rams.
Will added, “Baseball has grown some roots here and people are proud of our program, our community supports it. And it’s been a great experience this year for us.”
The goal is simple. Win the series and move on to the next round.
“We’re just focused on winning game one, then winning game two, and moving on to the second round,” said Worth.
Will said, “One day at a time, get better every day. You know, don’t look beyond today. Do what you need to do today to get better and build on it, and that’s kind of what happened with our season.”
This week, a special one for the seniors - a chance to run it back one more time.
WORTH: “Getting this one last trip to the playoffs, getting to host one more time, it’s all I could ask for.”
First-round action begins Thursday with the first pitch at 4 pm.
The “if” game is Friday.
