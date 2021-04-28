Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 11: She overcame COVID-19 after battling breast cancer — twice

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB has launched Season 2 of the “Voices of COVID-19” podcast.
Host Krista Monk spoke with Doretha Hamilton, a COVID-19 survivor with an amazing story of strength and overcoming. Doretha had beat breast cancer twice before she contracted coronavirus. With her faith in God, her prayer warriors, a few angels and her own will and strength, Doretha beat COVID-19 too. Now, she wants to share her story to show how grateful she is. But what was her experience with COVID-19 and how is she doing now?
Listen to the eleventh episode of Season 2 below:
The podcast is also available wherever you get your podcasts.
If you would like to tell your story about how you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you can send an email to podcast@walb.com.
Catch up on the first season HERE.
