Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 11: She overcame COVID-19 after battling breast cancer — twice

Host Krista Monk spoke with Doretha Hamilton, a COVID-19 survivor with an amazing story of strength and overcoming. Doretha had beat breast cancer twice before she contracted coronavirus. With her faith in God, her prayer warriors, a few angels and her own will and strength, Doretha beat COVID-19 too. Now, she wants to share her story to show how grateful she is. But what was her experience with COVID-19 and how is she doing now?