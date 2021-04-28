Valdosta welcomes international baker, bringing 70+ jobs

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Tuesday that Bimbo QSR, a subsidiary of Mexican multinational company Grupo Bimbo, will invest more than $25 million in opening a food processing facility in Valdosta, adding 74 jobs to Lowndes County.
“It’s great to see this internationally recognized company invest in Lowndes County,” said Governor Kemp. “Bringing high-paying jobs to every part of Georgia – no matter the zip code – has been a key priority of my administration since day one. I want to thank Bimbo QSR for creating opportunities for the hardworking Georgians across the southern region of the state.”
The facility will produce bread-based buns for customers across the Southeastern United States. With more than 37 bakeries located across more than 21 countries, Bimbo QSR produces several different types of hamburger, hot dog, and sandwich buns for quick-service restaurant (QSR) customers around the world and has proudly been serving the QSR industry for more than 65 years.
Bimbo QSR will upgrade an existing 100,000-square-foot speculative building located in Westside Business Park in Valdosta. The company will bring 74 jobs to Lowndes County, with positions in operations, quality assurance, maintenance, and transportation. CLICK HERE to check out their jobs.
