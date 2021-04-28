Tifton VA clinic adds more staff

DUBLIN, Ga. (WALB) - The Dublin Veterans Administration is partnering with the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) so that three VBA employees can work at the Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Tifton.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will mark the occasion at 11 a.m. on April 30 at the Tifton clinic at 1824 Ridge Avenue North, Tifton, GA 31794.
“Improving the Veterans experience is our top priority as we strive to provide world-class healthcare on our journey to becoming a High-Reliability Organization,” said Director David. L. Whitmer. “This allows Veterans to get updates on their claims and other benefits while receiving their healthcare at the same location. It also provides Veterans at Dublin VA and our other community-based outpatient clinics an opportunity to also speak with these representatives via video teleconference through scheduled appointments.”
VBA had staff located in the Tifton area and welcomed the opportunity to partner with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) under one roof, providing a win-win situation for Dublin VA and the veterans who will receive services from VHA and VBA in one location. This also saves the taxpayer money.
“We often receive questions regarding benefits that we simply can’t answer since we work on the healthcare side of VA—but now veterans will have the best of both worlds,” said Tifton Outpatient Clinic manager, Donna Ammons.
Veterans typically manage their VBA benefits such as the Post 9/11 GI Bill, Vocational Rehabilitation, Compensation & Pension, VA Home Loan Guarantee, and a wealth of other benefits through the online portal www.ebenefits.va.gov. This new partnership allows Veterans to receive their healthcare and consult with benefits experts on other services the Veteran earned.
Veterans can receive world-class healthcare and meet with a VBA expert regarding status updates and inquire what other benefits VA offers under one roof.
