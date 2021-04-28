South Central Primary Care offering vaccines to several counties

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - South Central Primary Care (SCPC) is offering the COVID-19 vaccines to its seven service-county areas.
The health center will be offering the Moderna vaccine. It requires two injections given 28 days apart. Residents 18-years-old and older are eligible to get the vaccine.
SCPC services Atkinson, Berrien, Ben Hill, Cook, Coffee, Irwin and Lowndes counties.
Residents can get the vaccine at the following locations on their scheduled days:
- Douglas Family Health Center on Wednesday & Friday. Call (912) 384-2252 to make an appointment.
- Betty Dupree Health Center on Wednesday & Friday. Call (229) 253-1206 to make an appointment.
- South Central Family Health on Wednesday & Thursday. Call (229) 468-5020 to make an appointment.
- South Central Family Medicine on Tuesday & Friday. Call (912) 544-4569 for an appointment.
- Northside Family Health on Thursday & Friday. Call (229) 253-1206 for an appointment.
Appointments are required to be vaccinated. You can also make an appointment on their website.
