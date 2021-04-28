More clouds and warmth before rain Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another fair weather day with a sun/cloud mix and warm mid 80s. Tomorrow more clouds and still dry as highs top mid-upper 80s around 90.
A weak cold front slides east with scattered showers across SGA Friday. Look for more clouds than rainfall. For the weekend mostly dry with a slight chance of a showers Sunday. Not as warm with near average temperatures as highs top low-mid 80s and lows hold low 60s.
Early week brings a few showers with rain becoming likely the middle of the week. Getting warmer again with highs mid-upper 80s low 90s into midweek.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.