Man arrested in Albany smash and grab burglary

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) made an arrest in an early Wednesday morning smash and grab burglary.
Maurice Demario Lofton, 40, was charged with second degree burglary in connection to the incident, which happened at Family Dollar, 211 S. Slappey Blvd., shortly after 5:30 a.m.
Police said a rock was used to shatter the store’s glass front doors.
APD said hundreds of dollars worth of cigarillos, along with Tide pods and electronics, were recovered.
Lofton was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.
