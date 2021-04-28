Dougherty leader appointed to water council

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy was appointed by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to serve as a member of the Lower Flint-Ochlockonee Regional Water Planning Council.
The vision of the council is to manage water resources in a sustainable manner to support the region’s economy, to protect public health and natural systems, and to enhance the quality of life for the region’s citizens, Dougherty County officials said in a release.
The council also works to ensure access to water resources for existing and future water users in the Lower Flint-Ochlockonee region, along with sustaining the region’s aquifers, most particularly the Floridian aquifer, in a healthy condition that will continue to support the natural systems and economy of the region. It also supports the agriculture-based economy of the Lower Flint-Ochlockonee region, and supports sustainable economic growth.
“The Flint River is at the heart of Dougherty County, providing both a natural resource and recreational feeder for our local and statewide citizens,” McCoy said. “I am honored and excited to be chosen by the Lt. Governor to serve on this council and look forward to the opportunities to work with other colleagues in our district to continue to work to sustain this resource.”
For more information about the Lower Flint-Ochlockonee Regional Water Planning Council, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.