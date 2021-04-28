Court proceedings to take place at Albany Civic Center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’ve been wondering where to go for your court date in Dougherty County, they will now take place at the Albany Civic Center.
City officials said this is all due to the closure of the Judicial Building.
Those proceedings started Wednesday and will remain at the Civic Center until further notice.
Officials say those with scheduled dates will remain the same as well. The only thing that changes, is where court proceedings will take place.
Chief Judge Willie Weaver told WALB that court may be held there for a few months.
“Two months before we can get back in, primarily is what I was told. The security equipment got damaged and they had to order new equipment, so when they get that equipment in, they can allow citizens to come back in the building.”
He also said this should be a wake-up call.
“It’s my hope that the city will understand that based upon the recent development from COVID, and the damage to county property, that the city will consider strongly getting its own courthouse. Most cities have their own stand-alone courthouse and Albany is lagging behind and we need to catch up.”
He also said there won’t be court on Friday, May 7 and May 21 because of high school graduations.
For more information, you can call (229) 431-2826.
